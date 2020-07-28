Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were arrested and charged after police say they found over 1,000 gel caps of suspected heroin/fentanyl and over $17,000 during a search of a home in southwest Baltimore.
Police say officers executed a search and seizure warrant Monday at a home in the 1800 block of Eagle Street.
As a result, 1,137 gel caps of suspected heroin/fentanyl and $17,971 were seized and submitted as evidence, police say.
Police say two men were arrested and charged with felony narcotics violations.