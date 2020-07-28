BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore sports superfan Mo Gaba has passed away at the age of 14 after a battle with cancer, WJZ has learned.

Mo began calling in to 105.7 The Fan’s sports programming in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local fans and radio listeners.

He was an Orioles and Ravens superfan and quickly captured the hearts of Baltimore City.

The Orioles announced Tuesday that Mo had been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame as the second-ever recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award.

Last spring, Mo became the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille, and was recently named an honorary Baltimore Police Lieutenant.

Tributes poured in for Mo shortly after his passing.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh issued the following statement Tuesday night. He said, in part:

“The world has lost a beautiful spirit and a shining light. With his infectious laugh, amazing love of life and love of Baltimore sports, Mo captured the hearts of not only our organization, but the entire state of Maryland.”

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker said he misses Mo already and thanked him for blessing the team with his spirit.

Miss you already, bud. Thank you for blessing us with your spirit! https://t.co/JKDZMubJQi — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) July 29, 2020

The Bowie Baysox, the Orioles Double A affiliate, called Mo, a treasure to the Baltimore sports community.”

Rest In Peace, sweet Mo. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his mom Sonsy, his family, friends, media & Baltimore players who grew so close to him. He fought so hard & was a treasure to the Baltimore sports community. 💔🧡🖤 #MoStrong #Birdland pic.twitter.com/HkOB1967zg — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) July 29, 2020

WJZ’s Rick Ritter will have more on this developing story tonight at 11 p.m.