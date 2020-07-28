CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 600 new cases reported Tuesday as total cases number surpasses 85K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s prison system has more than two million pieces of personal protective equipment, but advocates for workers and offenders say it’s not enough.

They say that’s due to buildings that make social distancing virtually impossible.

The state prison system confirms more than 1,100 cases inside the prisons.

Eight prisoners and one correctional officer have died.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

