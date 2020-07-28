Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s prison system has more than two million pieces of personal protective equipment, but advocates for workers and offenders say it’s not enough.
They say that’s due to buildings that make social distancing virtually impossible.
The state prison system confirms more than 1,100 cases inside the prisons.
Eight prisoners and one correctional officer have died.
