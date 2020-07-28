EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged shooting following a road rage incident in Edgewood.

Deputies were called Sunday in the area of Willoughby Beach Road and Oak Street for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a gray Honda Acura. The driver told deputies an unknown man shot at them following a road rage incident.

The victim, who is not being identified at this time, suffered cuts and abrasions and was treated by medics at the scene for injuries unrelated to gunfire.

Through investigation, detectives determined the victim was traveling on Willoughby Beach Road when they were passed by two vehicles who began gesturing and taunting them.

The victim followed the two vehicles to Flying Point Park where a verbal altercation ensued. The suspect allegedly challenged the victim to a fight and told the victim to follow him before driving away.

A short time later, the suspect allegedly rolled down the window of his vehicle and fired at the victim’s vehicle. The victim then fled the area, striking the suspect vehicle in the process.

Additional deputies dispatched to the scene of the shooting saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Route 24 and Trimble Road.

Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle. It was later found abandoned in the 300 block of McCann Street.

A short time later, deputies responded to Flying Point Park for the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was identified as the one involved in the incident.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.