REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A fire broke out at a senior living community in Reisterstown Tuesday morning.

Baltimore County Fire was called to the Meadows of Reisterstown in the 300 block of Cantana Court just after 7 a.m.

Smoke was showing from the 4th floor of the building.

The sprinkler system was activated and crews told 4th floor residents to shelter in place.

One resident was displaced and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Crews cleared the hot spots by 8:45 a.m. and residents are back inside.

The cause of the fire appears to be an electrical issue that started from the balcony.

 

 

 

