TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — With several districts starting the new school year virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, groups are creating kits to help students engage.
The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools is working with the United Way of Central Maryland, and the Michael Phelps Foundation to make 2,500 kits.
Bags will have stress balls, fidget spinners, journals and information to help cope with anxiety.
They will go to 50 different schools across the county.
