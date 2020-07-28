CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 600 new cases reported Tuesday as total cases number surpasses 85K
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Public Schools, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Education, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, United Way

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — With several districts starting the new school year virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, groups are creating kits to help students engage.

The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools is working with the United Way of Central Maryland, and the Michael Phelps Foundation to make 2,500 kits.

Bags will have stress balls, fidget spinners, journals and information to help cope with anxiety.

They will go to 50 different schools across the county.

