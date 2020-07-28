Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Two juveniles have been charged with arson in connection to a fire that destroyed an historic Harford County structure, officials say.
The juveniles, both 16, are residents of the Arrow Center.
On Sunday, May 3, firefighters from multiple Harford and Cecil county companies responded to a report of a fire at a vacant property in the 2400 block of Creswell Road.
The structure is located on the grounds of the Arrow Child and Family Ministry Center; however, it is not owned or operated by the company.
It took over 50 firefighters almost two hours to control the blaze. No injuries were reported.
The juveniles have been charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property.