FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man faces federal drug charges after police reportedly saw him take part in a drug deal in Virginia in February, the justice department said.
Lamonte Montae “Fats” Young, Sr., 41, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents, police followed Young into Virginia on February 25, where he took part in what they called a drug transaction. Officers stopped him while he was driving back and reportedly found more than 21 kilograms (more than 46 pounds) of cocaine and 1.5 kilograms of heroin in his vehicle.
Officials later searched four other addresses tied to Young in Frederick and Hagerstown and found $270,000 in cash, 344 more grams of heroin and three guns, one of which was reportedly stolen, the justice department said.
Young is set to appear in court Friday morning. He is being held prior to his hearing.