BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is asking Gov. Larry Hogan to extend several executive orders to help keep people in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the protection orders they want to expand further are eviction, debt collection and utilities.

The COVID Task Force for Justice says it’s critical to extend the orders since so many people are without work due to the pandemic.

According to a report from the Aspen Institute, about 330,000 marylanders are at risk of eviction.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

