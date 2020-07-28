Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you plan to take a trip to the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, make sure you remember your mask.
The Zoo tweeted it has changed its policy, and starting Wednesday, a mask is required for anyone older than two when indoors or when you can’t social distance.
If you do plan to go, you must buy tickets in advance.
