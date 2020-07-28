CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 600 new cases reported Tuesday as total cases number surpasses 85K
MINNEAPOLIS (WJZ) — Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle and former Baltimore Raven Michael Pierce has opted out of playing in the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.

CBS Minnesota reports Pierce has opted out of playing due to respiratory concerns amid the pandemic.

Pierce played four seasons in Baltimore before Minnesota signed him as a free agent to a three-year, $27 million contract starting in 2020.

With the Ravens, Pierce racked up 151 tackles.

Pierce was brought in as a free agent to replace Linval Joseph on the defensive line.

