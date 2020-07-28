BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tributes poured in for Baltimore sports superfan Mo Gaba who passed away Tuesday at the age of 14 after a battle with cancer.

Mo was an Orioles and Ravens superfan who quickly captured the hearts of Baltimore City and the entire State of Maryland.

He began calling into 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners. It didn’t go unnoticed by the Orioles or Ravens organizations.

The Ravens tweeted: “Thank you for everything, Mo. Rest in peace.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh issued the following statement Tuesday night. He said, in part:

“The world has lost a beautiful spirit and a shining light. With his infectious laugh, amazing love of life and love of Baltimore sports, Mo captured the hearts of not only our organization, but the entire state of Maryland.”

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker said he misses Mo already and thanked him for blessing the team with his spirit.

Miss you already, bud. Thank you for blessing us with your spirit! https://t.co/JKDZMubJQi — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) July 29, 2020

The Orioles also put out a statement following the passing of Mo:

“Thank you, Mo, for sharing your joy and contagious laughter with the team and all the countless memories we will never forget.”

“Forever #MoStrong”

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini, who was one of Mo’s favorite players, said Mo left a lasting impact on everyone.

“Rest In Peace, my friend. Your kindness, bravery, and positivity has left a lasting impact on all of us who were lucky enough to have met you. You have truly made this world a better place. We love you, Mo.”

The Bowie Baysox, the Orioles Double A affiliate, called Mo “a treasure to the Baltimore sports community.”

Rest In Peace, sweet Mo. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his mom Sonsy, his family, friends, media & Baltimore players who grew so close to him. He fought so hard & was a treasure to the Baltimore sports community. 💔🧡🖤 #MoStrong #Birdland pic.twitter.com/HkOB1967zg — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) July 29, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan called Mo a bright light who brought joy to all.

“Absolutely heartbroken by the passing of Mo Gaba, a bright light who brought joy to all who knew him and hope to everyone who heard his story. Our prayers go out to his family and loved ones,” the governor tweeted.

Mo showed when the going gets tough, you get tougher, as his fourth bout with cancer recently spread to his lungs and brain before he passed away Tuesday night.

The Orioles announced Tuesday that Mo had been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame as the second-ever recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award.

Last spring, Mo became the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille.

“Forever a Raven. We love you, Mo.”