Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced Tuesday that Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba has been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame as the second-ever recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award.
Mo, a 14-year-old from Glen Burnie, is a Baltimore sports superfan who is blind and battling cancer.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Mo began calling in to 105.7 The Fan’s sports programming in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local fans and radio listeners.
He quickly captured the hearts of the city.
Last spring, Mo became the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille, and was recently named an honorary Baltimore Police Lieutenant.