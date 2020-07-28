Comments
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were injured in a shooting in Rosedale Tuesday night, Baltimore County Police say.
Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2000 block of Kelbourne Road for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
They were taken to an area hospital where their condition remains unknown at this time.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.