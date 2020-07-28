TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Several people were stabbed during a fight in Towson late Monday night.
Police responded to the unit block of Acorn Circle just before 11:30 p.m. for a call about a fight.
When they arrived they found all of the six people had left the scene and gone to local hospitals.
Police learned that several people who knew each other had gotten into an argument over a video that led to the stabbing.
Afterward, everyone who was injured took themselves to local hospitals. Several have been arrested and their information will be released pending charges, police said.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.