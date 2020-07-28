TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Sheppard Pratt was ranked among the nation’s top five psychiatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.
“Now more than ever, there is a need for trusted resources to provide critical mental and behavioral health,” said Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. “While there is much uncertainty in the world today, those in need of care can be confident in Sheppard Pratt. A top-five U.S. News & World Report ranking illustrates our commitment to not just the high-quality care we provide, but also the depth and breadth of our services to ensure we meet the needs of everyone who walks through our doors.”
Sheppard Pratt recently launched its Virtual Crisis Walk-In Clinic to provide an online mental health assessment and triage to people in crisis.
Johns Hopkins Ranks 3rd In The Nation’s Best Hospitals List
Sheppard Pratt will expand into Howard County next year.
Read the full report here.