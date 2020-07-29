BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A 60-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested on drug charges Thursday following a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash near Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Hammonds Lane around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said. When they got there, the officers found the suspect vehicle, which had two people inside.
One of the people inside the vehicle, Sylvester Wright, Jr., had an open arrest warrant. When officers searched him, they reportedly found eight small bags of suspected crack cocaine, more than two dozen capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl, more than a dozen small bags of suspected cocaine and three suboxone strips.
Wright was arrested on three drug charges, including one felony, online court records show.