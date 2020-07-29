BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mo Gaba was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame Tuesday, and now, he’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Mo, a Baltimore sports superfan, passed away Tuesday at the age of 14 after his fourth bout with cancer.
The Ravens said Wednesday that Mo’s history-making Braille draft card is now on exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Orioles Hall of Fame & now the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Only Mo Gaba could achieve that. #MoStrong @wjz https://t.co/OeQsrvc3RP
— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) July 29, 2020
The Ravens said Mo and his family learned about the honor this week before he passed away.
Mo became the first person to read an NFL draft pick from a Braille card.
Mo was an Orioles and Ravens superfan who quickly captured the hearts of Baltimore City and the entire State of Maryland.
He began calling into 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners.