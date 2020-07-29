CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 750 New Cases In 24 Hours; Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Price Is Right Primetime Special: Big Brother Edition
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, Maryland News, mo gaba, NFL, pro football hall of fame, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mo Gaba was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame Tuesday, and now, he’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mo, a Baltimore sports superfan, passed away Tuesday at the age of 14 after his fourth bout with cancer.

The Ravens said Wednesday that Mo’s history-making Braille draft card is now on exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Ravens said Mo and his family learned about the honor this week before he passed away.

Mo became the first person to read an NFL draft pick from a Braille card.

Remembering Mo, Related Coverage: 

Mo was an Orioles and Ravens superfan who quickly captured the hearts of Baltimore City and the entire State of Maryland.

He began calling into 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners.

Comments

Leave a Reply