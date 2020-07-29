CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The superintendent of Carroll County Public Schools is recommending a mostly virtual start to the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board met Wednesday weighing various options, including a hybrid of in-person and at-home learning, but no final decision has been made yet.

At the meeting, the school board revised all three of its models. Virtual learning would require 20 percent direct instruction between teachers and students; a hybrid model would allow some students to return to school two days a week; and a return to in-person learning requires students to remain in the classroom for lunch.

The superintendent, though, said he is not committing to a virtual model for the entire semester.

“I don’t necessarily want to give a January, you know end of January, end of the semester, because I want to remain hopeful that if the conditions exist and were able we can move to more of a hybrid sooner,” he said.

A car caravan protest was held ahead of the school board meeting.

It was led by a group of teachers and parents who wanted a virtual start to the school year.

“It’s not really feasible or safe to just send our kids back and act like everything is normal, because its not,” Andrew Grabowski said.

At the same time, a second group of parents and students advocated for schools to reopen for in-person learning.

“A virtual solution is not a virtuous solution,” Jim Walss said.

Several Maryland school districts have already decided to start the school year virtually.

Carroll County could be next with the superintendent recommending virtual instruction with some small group, in-person learning.

The superintendent said unless the state reverts to Phase One, he is recommending a full review and revisit of this decision no later than October 14.

The superintendent said unless the state reverts to Phase One, he is recommending a full review and revisit of this decision no later than October 14.