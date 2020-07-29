ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Further reopening plans for Maryland amid the coronavirus are “paused” in place, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.

The governor made the comments at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Maryland will not move into the third phase of the Roadmap to Recovery plan “until it is safe, prudent and thoroughly backed by the data and medical science,” Hogan said.

In addition, the state is urging people to postpone or cancel travel to a number of states that are seeing high infection rates and to get tested and self-quarantine upon returning.

Governor Hogan strongly advising against any travel to or from these states: • Florida

• Texas

• Georgia

• Louisiana

• Arizona

• Alabama

• South Carolina

• Nebraska

The number one activity of people who tested positive was attending a family gathering, Hogan said, followed by attending house parties and outdoor events.

While the number of cases and hospitalizations in the state has been climbing, Hogan said the state won’t be re-implementing business closures.

Re-closing businesses has proven “devastating” to other states, he said.

“We’ve come too far together to lose the progress that we’ve made on the road to recovery here in Maryland,” he said.

Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County have positivity rates over the goal threshold of five percent, he said. All but two of the state’s jurisdictions — Cecil County and Calvert County — have tested at least ten percent of their population.

There has been a “dramatic shift” in infections from older people to younger people recently, Hogan said.

