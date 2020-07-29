ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland is expanding its order requiring masks must be worn as the state continues to fight the coronavirus.
Effective July 31, Marylanders must wear a mask or face-covering in public areas of businesses and buildings and in outdoor public areas when it is not possible to maintain social distancing.
The face coverings order was first issued on April 18. The expansion follows the orders made in Baltimore City and Baltimore County last week.
Baltimore County now requires all residents ages two and up to wear masks indoors, but the mandate does not include further restrictions on outdoor mask-wearing like in Anne Arundel County, where people are required to wear masks outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.
Baltimore City implemented a similar order, and issued another pausing indoor dining.
