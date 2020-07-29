WASHINGTON – The Maryland Fleet Week & Airshow Baltimore is canceled this year, officials announced Wednesday morning.
It was originally scheduled for September 9-14, but due to the coronavirus, it will now be a virtual event.
“The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread across the United States and would pose a threat to the health of visitors, event staff, volunteers, and our sailors. The COVID-19 pandemic makes it extremely difficult to safely manage a large-scale event and guarantee everyone’s safety.”
The virtual Fleet Week & Air Show will now be September 8-11.
“The Virtual Fleet Week will capture a small sampling of the majesty and excitement of the traditional fleet week and can be found using @mdfleetweek on social media platforms,” the organizers said in a press release Wednesday.
