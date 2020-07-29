WATCH LIVE:Gov. Hogan Gives Update On Coronavirus In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Fran Phillips, the Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services for the Maryland Department of Health and a common attendee at Gov. Larry Hogan’s coronavirus press conferences, is retiring, the governor announced Wednesday.

She will stay on in an advisory capacity.

Replacing Phillips will be Dr. Jinlene Chan, a former health official in Anne Arundel County and the current assistant state health secretary. Chan has been working with Phillips and leading testing efforts.

