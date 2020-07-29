CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 750 New Cases In 24 Hours; Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:back to school 2020, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Education, Frederick County Public Schools, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Public school students in Frederick County will attend classes virtually for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

However, school leaders will be able to identify targeted small groups to take part in in-person learning at schools.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

During this time, all athletics and extracurricular activities are still suspended.

You can learn more about how Frederick County Public Schools plans to reopen by clicking here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply