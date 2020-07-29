Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Public school students in Frederick County will attend classes virtually for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
However, school leaders will be able to identify targeted small groups to take part in in-person learning at schools.
During this time, all athletics and extracurricular activities are still suspended.
You can learn more about how Frederick County Public Schools plans to reopen by clicking here.
