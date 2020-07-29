BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gunther & Co. wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that they will close indefinitely Thursday to, “help slow the COVID pandemic.”
“With a surge of cases, especially in the 21224 zip code, we want to ensure the safety of our customers, staff, and neighbors – and we feel the only way to do that is to temporarily shut down until the virus can be adequately contained and controlled – with minimal risk to everyone,” Gunther & Co. wrote.
Gunther & Co. will still be available to cater socially distanced gatherings, according to the post.
The restaurant will remain open through Thursday night with Baltimore Restaurant Week specials.
Gunther & Co. temporarily shut down July 18 after an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.