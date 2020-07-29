COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A local photographer is joining a nationwide effort to help out the millions of Americans who are unemployed by taking free headshots.

As hundreds of thousands of Marylanders grapple with a rise in unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic, one local photographer in Columbia is doing his part to try to help them out.

“The goal was to get people elevated by getting them a professional high-quality headshot,” said photographer John Armato.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Armato is one of 200 photographers across the country who took part in a one-day effort to take 10,000 headshots of Americans looking for work.

“The first thing that people see, they look at your headshot and they go through your resume and they’re probably seeing thousands of iPhone selfies or webcam selfies, so the goal was to get people elevated,” Armato said.

Each photographer followed strict social distancing guidelines, wore masks and scheduled people so they wouldn’t have to wait in line.

Jennifer Jiggetts got her picture taken after she recently got laid off

“You know you’re looking for a job and trying to market yourself, trying to brand yourself every little bit helps,” Jiggets said.

She’s updated her LinkedIn profile and already applied to a few jobs with the new photo.

“[I’m] really hoping that this will help me set myself apart from everybody else,” Jiggets said.

Armato said he’s hopeful that job offers will be coming in soon for everyone that participated.

He’s now offering headshots at a reduced rate for those looking for jobs. You can learn more by clicking here or by calling (410) 746-9446.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.