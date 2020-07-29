ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — One of the victims in a shooting in Rosedale on Tuesday has died, police said.
Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2000 block of Kelbourne Road for a report of a shooting.
The victims, two men, had arrived home when an unknown suspect shot them both in the parking lot and fled the scene.
The victims, Trevor Hamlet (31) of the 2000 block of Kelbourne Road, 21237 and a second man, were taken to a local hospital.
Hamlet succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The second victim is expected to survive his injuries.
Detectives believe the victims were targeted and this is an isolated incident.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this murder and asks anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
