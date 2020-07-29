ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday during a press conference that he has directed the Maryland Department of Health to issue a Public Health Advisory for all out of state travel.

Gov. Hogan said Marylanders should not travel to states with positivity rates of 10 percent or higher.

The governor said Marylanders should not travel to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Idaho, Nebraska, South Carolina or Texas.

“I directed the Maryland Department of Health to issue a Public Health Advisory for all out of state travel,” Gov. Hogan said. “We’re strongly advising against any travel from states with positivity rates of 10 percent or higher.”

Gov. Hogan said the Public Health Advisory applies to personal, family or business travel until positivity rates decline.

The governor added that if Marylanders must travel to one of these locations, they’re strongly encouraged to immediately get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine while awaiting test results.

“We advise you to postpone or cancel travel to these areas until their positivity rates decline,” Gov. Hogan said.

