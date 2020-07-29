BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beloved Baltimore sports superfan Mo Gaba passed away Tuesday night at the age of 14 after his fourth battle with cancer.

His love of Baltimore sports and incredible outlook on life captured the hearts of professional athletes, politicians, the city and the state.

Andrew Henn has been Mo’s best friend since Kindergarten.

“He was positive about everything,” Andrew said. “He’s very energetic, which is something you might want to watch out for, but he’s also very kind to people.”

Just after graduating from Lindale Middle School, a parade of people came out to celebrate Mo’s accomplishments.

“When you meet Mo, you are automatically connected to him. He was just a positive young man, and knowing all of the challenges that he was enduring from a day-to-day basis, it just drew people toward him,” said Mo’s principal John Nash.

Mo packed a lot of life into his time on Earth. He was named an honorary Lieutenant in the Baltimore Police Department, became the first person to announce an NFL draft pick from braille and most recently was inducted into the Orioles’ Hall of Fame.

Mo’s longtime aid, Lynn Leitch, was by his side when he read the Ravens’ draft pick.

“Oh my gosh, that was such a surreal moment, and to be able to share that with him,” Leitch said.

Leitch was preparing to enter her seventh year as Mo’s braille support specialist.

“He was exactly what this world needed. So many people were attracted to him because he was the light that everyone strives to find in this world full of darkness,” Leitch said.

Although Mo may be gone too soon, the light will shine on through to all of those he touched.

“He was definitely one of a kind,” Leitch said. “100 percent picked by the hand of God and sent down here to touch lives and to prove to everyone that there is still good in this world.”