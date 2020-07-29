BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s health department has reported the state’s second heat-related death of 2020.
The victim was a man aged 65 or older in Montgomery County.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
On Monday, the state reported the first heat death of the year, a man in his 30s in Baltimore.
Twenty Marylanders died last year due to heat.
#BWI is up to 92º F so far today, marking the 24th day this month it has hit at least 90º F in the #Baltimore area. This ties the record for most days in ANY month (also occurred in July 2011).
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 29, 2020
So far in July, Baltimore has hit 90 degrees on 24 of the 29 days in the month, tying a record for the most 90 degree days in any month, the National Weather Service said.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.