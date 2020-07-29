CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 750 New Cases In 24 Hours, 20 New Deaths With Hospitalizations Up
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s health department has reported the state’s second heat-related death of 2020.

The victim was a man aged 65 or older in Montgomery County.

On Monday, the state reported the first heat death of the year, a man in his 30s in Baltimore.

Twenty Marylanders died last year due to heat.

So far in July, Baltimore has hit 90 degrees on 24 of the 29 days in the month, tying a record for the most 90 degree days in any month, the National Weather Service said.

