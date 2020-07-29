Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in south Baltimore Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 3800 block of Potee Street just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they observed a 37 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.