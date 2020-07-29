TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old and two other adults were arrested and charged after several people were allegedly stabbed during a fight in Towson Monday night.
Jahmon Graham, 15, was charged as an adult with attempted first and second-degree murder, as well as first and second-degree assault.
Mary Wilson, 20, was charged with first and second-degree assault. Krystal McKeeyer, 32, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Police responded to the unit block of Acorn Circle just before 11:30 p.m. for a call about a fight.
When they arrived they found all of the six people had left the scene and gone to local hospitals.
Police learned that several people who knew each other had gotten into an argument over a video that led to the stabbing.
Afterward, everyone who was injured took themselves to local hospitals. Five people have since been released from the hospital, and one is still in the hospital but in stable condition.
Graham and McKeever were released on their own recognizance after a bail review hearing. Wilson has since been released after posting a $15,000.00 bail.