BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people, including two 16-year-old boys, were injured in three separate shootings early Thursday morning in Baltimore.

Officers were called to an area hospital around 12:30 a.m. for a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hop.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 4100 block of West Garrison Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Fifteen minutes later, officers were dispatched again to an area hospital where they found a 62-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police have not determined where the incident occurred.

Then around 1:23 a.m., Central district officers heard gunfire and began canvassing the immediate area for potential victims, witnesses and suspects.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of West North Avenue and saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene. Police followed the car to an area hospital and learned there was a second victim, another 16-year-old boy, suffering from gunshot wounds

