ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy Chief William Lowry will become the interim leader of the Anne Arundel County Police Department following Police Chief Timothy Altomare’s retirement, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Thursday.
Lowry, who has 47 years of experience in public safety, served multiple stints with the department, most recently as Altomare’s deputy chief. He also served as an assistant chief under former Police Chief Kevin Davis.
“I believe that Chief Lowry is uniquely qualified for the task before us,” Pittman said in a news release. “He was at Chief Davis’ side during the Neuman administration, when so much important work was done to improve police/community relations, and he returned to assist Chief Altomare as he continued those efforts… The Anne Arundel County Police Department is in good hands under Chief Lowry, as are the 580,000 people who live here.”
A formal search for Altomare’s permanent replacement is planned.
Altomare whose retirement is effective Saturday, cited concerns that police officers haven’t been getting the respect they deserve and blasted nationwide calls for police departments to be defunded.