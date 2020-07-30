BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Health Officer Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said a spike in coronavirus cases in the city cannot solely be attributed to an increase in testing.

“Baltimore city’s positivity rate is 29% higher than the overall Maryland positivity rate,” Dzirasa said. “So despite testing volume increases across the entire state, including here in the city Maryland’s positivity rate has remained steady, while ours is increasing.”

People ‘Trying To Find Loopholes’ To Avoid Wearing Masks, Face Coverings, Baltimore Officials Say

She said despite requiring masks across the city, a week later the data continues to show the same alarming trends.

In July, the peak seven-day average of cases has been 137. The previous peak was in May at 124.

The positivity rate on July 24 was 6.4%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

“While the rest of Maryland may be holding steady according to this White House report, Baltimore City is in the yellow zone,” she added. “This means that Baltimore is one of a handful of jurisdictions, seeing the early signs of a new surge of cases recommendations to address the rise in cases include non-pharmaceutical interventions, like the restriction of indoor dining and mandatory masking.”

Dzirasa continued to ask residents to wear masks even when they are outside, if they cannot social distance.

the vast majority of you are heating are pleased to continue to practice social distancing and where your face coverings

“Put simply, if you are outside of your home keep a covering somewhere on you at all times,” she said. “If you are close enough to say hello to someone else while you’re out, you should be wearing a face covering.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.