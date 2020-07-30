COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has inked a ten-year recycling agreement with a Pennsylvania company that will see the county’s glass recycling turn into new glass containers, the county said Thursday.
Under the agreement, Baltimore County will deliver its glass recycling to the Cap Glass facility in Baltimore City, where it will be processed and sent to another facility to make new glass containers.
The county said it began delivering glass to the Baltimore plant on July 20.
Earlier this year, WJZ reported the county’s glass had instead been going to landfills for years despite residents’ efforts to recycle. Officials at the time said the glass was too contaminated to recycle but didn’t want to stop people from getting in the habit of recycling in case they were able to find ways to recycle the glass.
The county said it processed its own glass until 2013, when it, “experienced both technical and financial limitations that prevented efficient glass recycling at municipal facilities.”