CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 750 New Cases In 24 Hours; Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Capital Beltway, Interstate 495, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Michael Andre Holmes, Montgomery County, Shooting, Talkers

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested the man they said fired a shot at another vehicle on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County earlier this week.

Maryland State Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Michael Andre Holmes of Annapolis.

Credit: Maryland State Police

Police arrested Holmes at his home Wednesday morning. He’s charged with first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Man Fires Shot At Vehicle On I-495 In Montgomery County, Flees Traffic Stop, State Police Say

According to police, Holmes fired at least one shot at another vehicle on Interstate 495 near Silver Spring around 3 p.m. on Monday. The victim was not hurt.

A Montgomery County police officer pulled Holmes over minutes later for driving erratically. While the officer was stopped, a witness drove up and told them Holmes had shot at another vehicle. Holmes then fled the scene, officials said.

Comments

Leave a Reply