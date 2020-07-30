BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City officials are asking residents to help them clear storm water drains in order to help prevent or decrease major flooding due to heavy rainfall.

Last week, officials said there was local flooding reported in various parts of the city. The fire department got 42 calls for stranded motorists on Wednesday, July 22 and Friday, July 24.

Acting DPW Director Matthew W. Garbark said those storms dropped nearly two inches of rain on the region in less than one hour.

“Because our climate is changing, we are seeing more storms and we are seeing more severe and erratic storms,” Garback said.

He asked that residents look at the storm drains around their home — and if they can remove any trash or debris.

“We don’t ask them to go very far. Just look for what’s right around their home and see if it is clogged with trash or debris. The backups that occur because our storm drains are clogged with trash or debris. If someone can remove it on site, go ahead and remove it,” Garback added. “If it is difficult, if it requires some more expertise to do that, we ask everyone to please call 311 and our utility maintenance crews will go out to clean the storm drain and remove the trash.”

He asked residents to stop littering and that even a small blockage can lead to flooding. He said that flooding can even create sewer backups in the basement of homes, allowing for sewage to seep into a home.

“It is very dangerous there are bacteria and other contaminants down there that can cause serious health issues. If your basement is flooding call 311 immediately, he said. “We get a utility maintenance person out there within two hours, if not quicker.”

The city’s Department of Transportation will also be request or remove vehicles from coastal flood zones.

DOT will also be putting parking restrictions in low-lying areas so help with flooding.