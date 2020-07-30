ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland recorded just under 900 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to more than 87,000, data from the state’s health department shows.

Officials report a total of 87,177 COVID-19 cases in the state, up 892 from Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations rose from 571 on Wednesday to 585 on Thursday. Of those, 446 are in acute care and 139 are in intensive care.

Ten new deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,357.

More than 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests were reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,186,132. Of those, 806,788 have tested negative.

The statewide positive test rate dropped from 4.77 percent on Wednesday to 4.57 percent on Thursday.

In Baltimore City, the total number of coronavirus cases topped 11,000 on Thursday, joining Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in surpassing the 11,000 mark.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 264 (18) Anne Arundel 6,684 (208) 8* Baltimore City 11,004 (392) 14* Baltimore County 11,615 (523) 22* Calvert 565 (26) 1* Caroline 418 (3) Carroll 1,435 (114) 2* Cecil 619 (29) 1* Charles 1,819 (88) 2* Dorchester 326 (5) Frederick 2,964 (114) 7* Garrett 45 Harford 1,716 (64) 3* Howard 3,472 (99) 6* Kent 229 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,397 (750) 39* Prince George’s 22,183 (711) 23* Queen Anne’s 378 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 874 (53) Somerset 117 (3) Talbot 330 (4) Washington 936 (30) Wicomico 1,269 (44) Worcester 518 (17) 1* Data not available (16)

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,881 10-19 5,299 (1) 20-29 14,934 (19) 1* 30-39 16,432 (45) 5* 40-49 14,763 (107) 3* 50-59 13,068 (263) 15* 60-69 9,114 (550) 11* 70-79 5,640 (826) 21* 80+ 5,046 (1,533) 75* Data not available (13) Female 45,753 (1,649) 68* Male 41,424 (1,708) 63*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 26,601 (1,371) 49* Asian (NH) 1,634 (127) 6* White (NH) 19,023 (1,420) 67* Hispanic 21,422 (387) 9* Other (NH) 4,009 (35) Data not available 14,488 (17)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.