ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two more drive-through coronavirus testing events will be held in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.

Beginning this weekend, a clinic will be held at the Ocean City Convention Center. It will continue on other weekends in August and September, though a full list of dates is not available.

On Tuesday, a drive-through testing event is scheduled at Ripken Stadium in Harford County. Officials expect to test up to 1,000 people at that event.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Also on Tuesday, a drive-through testing site will open at the Elkton Vehicle Emission Inspection Program station in Cecil County. Testing at the site will be available on Tuesdays in August as well as August 15 and August 29.

Testing at all three locations is free and a doctor’s order is not required, though appointments are at the Harford and Cecil county sites.

Frederick County officials also announced a new coronavirus test site will open on August 8 for residents along the Golden Mile area of U.S. Highway 40.

For more information about coronavirus testing sites in Maryland, click here.

