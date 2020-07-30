Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A meal site at Dunbar High School in Baltimore is closed Thursday following a power outage.
In a news release, Baltimore City Public Schools said the site will be closed for the rest of the day.
Other meal sites remain open. For a full list, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.