DENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old Denton man wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this month in Caroline County was arrested Thursday morning in New Jersey, Maryland State Police said.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jamaine Cheers in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He’s being held in jail there on multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree murder, pending extradition to Maryland.

Police said Cheers shot 30-year-old James Wilmer in Denton on July 1. Wilmer died the following day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Police have not released a possible motive.

