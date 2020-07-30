BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made it pretty clear that he’d be happy to see the team bring in former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown. The quarterback said Wednesday that he’s still holding out hope it could happen.
Naturally, when head coach John Harbaugh met with the media on Thursday, he was asked about Jackson’s comments and the possibility of signing Brown.
“Hey, I respect [Lamar] for feeling that way. I respect his opinion on it,” said Harbaugh to reporters. “We’ll look at any players at any time.”
Not exactly saying no right? But, before you get too excited Ravens fans, Harbaugh did point out a critical obstacle to the team bringing Brown in.
“I don’t think he’s even available to sign,” said Harbaugh.
The 32-year-old Brown remains under investigation by the league due to several off-field incidents last fall. With that investigation pending, it is considered likely that Brown would be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List if he were to be signed meaning that whatever team signed him, he would be unable to play.
Brown has agitated for the league to wrap up its investigations of him in recent days, taking to Instagram earlier this week to call for the league to finish up. There has been little movement or reporting of movement from the league side to this point, so it doesn’t seem likely that news would come on that front anytime soon.