FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Winchester, Virginia man is being held without bond on charges that he allegedly killed his ex-wife in Frederick back in January.
Lemuel Lee Roberts, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kaitlin Nicole Roberts. He was recently extradited from from Frederick County, Virginia.
Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of English Muffin Way and English Muffin Court just after 2 a.m. on January 11 for a report of a body in the roadway.
The victim was identified as Kaitlin Roberts.
While investigators waited for an autopsy to be completed, they contacted Winchester, Virginia police to obtain further information.
Detectives received a call from the Fire Marshal in Winchester stating that he had a case involving a burned out car belonging to Kaitlin Roberts’ ex-husband, Lemuel Roberts.
According to charging documents, the Medical Examiner noted 32 stab wounds to the victim as well as abrasions from “road rash” due to being dragged by a vehicle.
The investigation found that the defendant’s phone vehicle and phone were in the area of the crime scene at the time of the murder.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 24.