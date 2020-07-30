CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 750 New Cases In 24 Hours; Hospitalizations Up
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another hot day is ahead for Maryland.

Marty Bass says it’ll feel like it’s 102 degrees. The high is expected to get to 96.

The good news is temperature relief is coming!

On Friday, the high will only get to 86 — and there’s rain in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

 

