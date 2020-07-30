Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another hot day is ahead for Maryland.
Marty Bass says it’ll feel like it’s 102 degrees. The high is expected to get to 96.
The good news is temperature relief is coming!
On Friday, the high will only get to 86 — and there’s rain in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday!
#mdwx Temp relief is on the way..and sooner than later. pic.twitter.com/Uop3yHtc0W
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 30, 2020
