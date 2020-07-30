BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of the region Thursday night.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Prince George’s counties until 9:15 p.m.
This round of potential storms comes as Maryland was under another heat advisory.
July’s heat has broken a record in Baltimore. On Thursday, the city topped 90 degrees for the 25th day in the month, breaking a record set in 2011 for the number of days at or above 90 in a single month, the National Weather Service said.
After Thursday, temperatures will cool down slightly, with highs expected to be in the mid-80s for Friday and Saturday.
