BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of the region Thursday night.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Prince George’s counties until 9:15 p.m.

 

This round of potential storms comes as Maryland was under another heat advisory.

July’s heat has broken a record in Baltimore. On Thursday, the city topped 90 degrees for the 25th day in the month, breaking a record set in 2011 for the number of days at or above 90 in a single month, the National Weather Service said.

After Thursday, temperatures will cool down slightly, with highs expected to be in the mid-80s for Friday and Saturday.

