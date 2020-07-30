Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mercy Medical Center announced it will name its Intensive Care Unit in honor of Doctor Joseph Costa, who died Saturday due to COVID-19.
The 56-year-old was the hospital’s longtime Critical Care Division Chief and had been treating patients infected with COVID-19.
Mercy Medical Center has also set up a Memorial Fund in Dr. Costa’s name for patient care.
