BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mercy Medical Center announced it will name its Intensive Care Unit in honor of Doctor Joseph Costa, who died Saturday due to COVID-19.

The 56-year-old was the hospital’s longtime Critical Care Division Chief and had been treating patients infected with COVID-19.

Mercy Medical Center has also set up a Memorial Fund in Dr. Costa’s name for patient care.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

