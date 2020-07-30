BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University said Thursday students, faculty and staff must be tested for COVID-19 for return to campus in the fall.
Morgan State said University officials are currently evaluating potential partnership opportunities to conduct on-campus testing once the semester starts, in addition to the incorporation of technology to assist in monitoring and potential tracing.
“Instituting a protocol for testing that requires a negative result for all returning Morgan students and employees will be our first line of offense in effectively establishing a wellness benchmark and decreasing the probability of individuals unwittingly placing others at risk,” the University said.
Morgan State is also establishing a COVID-19 Response Team to manage outcomes in the event positive cases emerge on campus.
The University said more details will be released as they become available.
