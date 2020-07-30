CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 750 New Cases In 24 Hours; Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Burglary, Crime, Exxon, Local TV, Talkers

BROOKLANDVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Brooklandville Exxon back in March.

According to police, the suspect burglarized the gas station in the 2300 block of West Joppa Road on March 3 between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect used an unknown object to break the glass to gain entry into the business. The man then allegedly stole several cartons of Newport cigarettes.

Credit: Baltimore County Police

The man is described as being between 25-40 years old, 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. He wore a hat and a black sweatshirt with white writing on the front.

Baltimore County Burglary detectives are investigating this incident. If you recognize this suspect, contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Comments

Leave a Reply