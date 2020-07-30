BROOKLANDVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Brooklandville Exxon back in March.
According to police, the suspect burglarized the gas station in the 2300 block of West Joppa Road on March 3 between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.
Police said the suspect used an unknown object to break the glass to gain entry into the business. The man then allegedly stole several cartons of Newport cigarettes.
The man is described as being between 25-40 years old, 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. He wore a hat and a black sweatshirt with white writing on the front.
Baltimore County Burglary detectives are investigating this incident. If you recognize this suspect, contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.