UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday she is concerned about recent large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Over the weekend, multiple videos posted on Instagram showed what appeared to be people packed into a crowded pool party at an estate in Prince George’s County.
“Some are trying to circumvent the order by holding large house parties with hundreds of people in attendance, and these parties are unsafe,“ Alsobrooks said. “They could lead to additional spread of COVID-19. In fact, they are almost certain to lead to the spread of COVID—19.”
Alsobrooks said promoters of these parties as well as property owners could face up to one year in jail and a $5,000 in fine if found in violation of county and state orders.
Prince George’s County, along with Baltimore City and Baltimore County, has a positivity rate above five percent, data from the Maryland Department of Health shows.
